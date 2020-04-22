Nomura Instinet Lowers Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $10.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price target cut by research analysts at Nomura Instinet from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Nomura Instinet’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Criteo from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Societe Generale raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $9.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. Criteo has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $22.96.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.30 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.01%. Criteo’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Criteo by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,604,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,559,000 after acquiring an additional 705,692 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at $12,287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 118,413 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 979,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 161,905 shares during the period. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,459,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

