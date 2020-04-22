North Arrow Minerals (CVE:NAR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of North Arrow Minerals Inc (CVE:NAR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 10200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05.

About North Arrow Minerals (CVE:NAR)

North Arrow Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Naujaat, Mel, and Luxx projects located in Nunavut; the Pikoo project located in east central Saskatchewan; and the Loki and Lac de Gras projects located in Lac de Gras, Northwest Territories.

