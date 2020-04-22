Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $162,543,000. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Northern Trust by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 689,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,240,000 after purchasing an additional 421,114 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,475,000 after purchasing an additional 310,005 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,688,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 919,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,687,000 after purchasing an additional 243,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $385,891.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $74.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

