Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.42

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.42 and last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 544286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.97.

Get Novavax alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.42. The company has a market cap of $983.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Novavax by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Novavax by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.