Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Short Interest Update

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NES stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $9.05.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.27 million for the quarter.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company's services include the delivery, collection, and disposal of solid and liquid materials that are used in and generated by the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas in the Bakken, Marcellus, Utica, and Haynesville shale areas.

