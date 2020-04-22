Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OCUL. ValuEngine raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $271.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 2,043.34% and a negative return on equity of 801.90%. The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 109,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $536,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,315,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,477,453. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,011,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after buying an additional 114,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 92,165 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

