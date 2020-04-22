Omni-Lite Industries Canada (CVE:OML) Trading Up 6.2%

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (CVE:OML) shares were up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85, approximately 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 9,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Company Profile (CVE:OML)

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 500 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; transmission valves, as well as brake, transmission, and engine parts for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

