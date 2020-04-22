OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.75

OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.75 and traded as low as $27.44. OMV shares last traded at $27.44, with a volume of 3,706 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMVJF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OMV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered OMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14.

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter. OMV had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 7.15%. Analysts expect that OMV AG will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia- Pacific.

