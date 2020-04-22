OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) Major Shareholder N.V. In Liquidation Curetis Sells 165,902 Shares of Stock

OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) major shareholder N.V. In Liquidation Curetis sold 165,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $408,118.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,862,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,272.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

N.V. In Liquidation Curetis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, N.V. In Liquidation Curetis sold 55,142 shares of OpGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $129,583.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.56. OpGen Inc has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $15.20.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 535.07% and a negative net margin of 355.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OpGen Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in OpGen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of OpGen by 308.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 51,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

