Oppenheimer Increases Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $219.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $199.00 to $219.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $130.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.82 and a 200-day moving average of $121.34. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 12.73 and a quick ratio of 12.74. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $145.59.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.61). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,623.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,253,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,318,000 after acquiring an additional 926,762 shares in the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

