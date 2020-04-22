Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $227.78

Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.78 and traded as low as $220.00. Pacific Assets Trust shares last traded at $220.00, with a volume of 79,723 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $266.64 million and a PE ratio of 9.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 227.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 266.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Pacific Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.13%.

About Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC)

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in selected companies in the Asia Pacific region and the Indian sub-continent, but excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand (the Asia Pacific Region).

