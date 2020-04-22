Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

PACB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

NASDAQ PACB opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $512.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, CFO Susan K. Barnes sold 12,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $55,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 874,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 525,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $2,361,717.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,398,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,767,985.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 546,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,517. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,148,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,420,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,686,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,876,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 807,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,509,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 752,617 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.