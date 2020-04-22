Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives $128.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $162.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Paylocity from $119.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Paylocity from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

In related news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,720,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,762,000 after acquiring an additional 238,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,349,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 734,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,709,000 after acquiring an additional 192,878 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,241,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,423,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.46. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $66.98 and a 12-month high of $150.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

