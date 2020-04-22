PCI- PAL (LON:PCIP) Trading 4.8% Higher

PCI- PAL PLC (LON:PCIP)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.43), 47,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 32,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.41).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of PCI- PAL in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 million and a PE ratio of -3.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 30.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 33.74.

PCI- PAL Company Profile (LON:PCIP)

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

