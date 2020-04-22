Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.00

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.62), with a volume of 492638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.51).

The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 74.99.

About Pennant International Group (LON:PEN)

Pennant International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, North America, and Australasia. The company offers generic training equipment, including hydraulic systems principles, generic flying controls, generic hand skill, integrated avionics maintenance, and basic flying control rod trainers, as well as wiring boards for use in aeronautical engineering colleges and academies.

