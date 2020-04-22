Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.46

Petro-Victory Energy Corp (CVE:VRY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.37. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 7,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16.

Petro-Victory Energy Company Profile (CVE:VRY)

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, invests in the petroleum and natural gas exploration, and other energy activities in Latin America. It has working interests in four oil fields comprising 12,850 gross acres located in three onshore basins in Brazil. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

