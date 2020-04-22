Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

