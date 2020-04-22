Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,723 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.2% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.68. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $204.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

