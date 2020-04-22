Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Trading Down 2.7%

Polaris Infrastructure Inc (TSE:PIF)’s share price was down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$12.00 and last traded at C$12.34, approximately 724,086 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 633% from the average daily volume of 98,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.68.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Polaris Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.01. The company has a market cap of $193.81 million and a P/E ratio of 13.11.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.83. The business had revenue of C$23.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Infrastructure Inc will post 1.3600001 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

