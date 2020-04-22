Primerica (PRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Primerica to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $530.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Primerica to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Primerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. Primerica has a 12 month low of $61.20 and a 12 month high of $138.05. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.44.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $220,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $329,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,053.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Primerica from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair raised Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.33.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.