Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Insider Deborah P. Majoras Sells 12,589 Shares of Stock

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PG stock opened at $119.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $307.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.03. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,401,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 208,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

