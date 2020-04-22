Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $119.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $307.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.03.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,271 shares of company stock valued at $13,986,238. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.24.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

