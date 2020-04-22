Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Raised to $146.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $143.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.24.

NYSE PG opened at $119.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.44 and a 200-day moving average of $121.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $307.92 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,271 shares of company stock worth $13,986,238 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,338,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,661 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,143,000 after purchasing an additional 298,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

