Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for State Street Corp Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of State Street in a report released on Sunday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

STT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.23. State Street has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $3,551,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of State Street by 491.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 21,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $41,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of State Street by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,585,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 42,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $207,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

