Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $109.86

Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.86 and last traded at $109.65, with a volume of 19564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Qualys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.87.

Get Qualys alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.03.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.63, for a total value of $47,983.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,101,591.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $89,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,634.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,277 shares of company stock worth $4,078,711. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Qualys by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.