Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Holdings Lifted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.14% of Quidel worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Quidel by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,815,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Quidel by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Quidel by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $1,002,787.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $112.94 on Wednesday. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $52.49 and a twelve month high of $113.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.30.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Quidel had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on QDEL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James downgraded Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

