Rachel C. Glaser Sells 13,728 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $886,691.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,662.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ETSY stock opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. Etsy Inc has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.73, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 423.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Etsy from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Etsy from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on Etsy from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

