Raymond James Increases Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $17.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Chuy’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $13.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $236.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.27 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 1.46%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall M. Dewitt acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,554.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Chuy’s by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chuy’s by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chuy’s by 603.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.