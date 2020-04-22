Raymond James (RJF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Raymond James to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RJF opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.74. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $768,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,624.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Raymond James from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raymond James from $94.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

