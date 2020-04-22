Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.07.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $544.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $574.32. The firm has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 25.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total value of $2,727,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 2,267 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.38, for a total transaction of $1,263,580.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,834,352.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,525 shares of company stock worth $21,465,178 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $978,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,644,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $824,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

