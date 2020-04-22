Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,969,000 after buying an additional 24,068 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,223,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,550,000 after buying an additional 107,010 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,304,000 after buying an additional 37,367 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,172,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,158,000 after buying an additional 105,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,644,000 after buying an additional 251,317 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $96.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $169.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.15.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,801.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

