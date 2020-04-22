Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTOKY. ValuEngine cut Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rentokil Initial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $27.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.08. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

