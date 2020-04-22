Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 7.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RIO. BMO Capital Markets raised Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NYSE:RIO opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.