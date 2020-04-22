Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,680 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 75,975 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Riverview Bancorp were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,667 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 26,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,410 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Nierenberg acquired 30,000 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Also, EVP Kim J. Capeloto acquired 9,475 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $47,848.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 44,475 shares of company stock worth $227,089 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. Analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

RVSB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Riverview Bancorp Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

