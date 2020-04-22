Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Trading Up 37.9%

Rokmaster Resources Corp (CVE:RKR)’s share price shot up 37.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, 233,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 163% from the average session volume of 88,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.76 million and a P/E ratio of -12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.98, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Rokmaster Resources Company Profile (CVE:RKR)

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for precious and base metals, and industrial minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Duncan Lake zinc-lead property that consists of 35 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 3,929 hectares located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia; and has a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Fort Steele and Slocan Mining Divisions, British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Rokmaster Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rokmaster Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.