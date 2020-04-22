Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,003.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $82.70 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.04.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

