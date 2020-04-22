Roth Capital Trims Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Target Price to $44.00

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMOT. ValuEngine lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $26.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.78. Allied Motion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average of $39.90.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.59%. Analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after buying an additional 81,162 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,437,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after buying an additional 24,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 3,229.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

