Route1 (CVE:ROI) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.72

Route1 Inc (CVE:ROI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 259600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 643.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

About Route1 (CVE:ROI)

Route1 Inc provides security and identity management solutions to businesses, government, and military enterprises worldwide. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; MobiENCRYPT, a solution that delivers full disk encryption with local and remote pre-boot authentication; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and ActionPLAN, a real time, quantitative industrial process data and analytics to pinpoint the sources of unplanned downtime.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Route1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Route1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.