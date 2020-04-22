Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BK has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Standpoint Research began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an accumulate rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $35.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

In related news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $3,798,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 101.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 26,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

