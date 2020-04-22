Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CLVS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

CLVS stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $20.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $674.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.81.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.10). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 280.01%. The company had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel W. Muehl sold 10,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $88,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $93,808 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 382.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

