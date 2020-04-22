Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) to “Outperform”

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $93.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $79.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s previous close.

ABBV has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.42.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV opened at $80.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.92. The company has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders bought a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.