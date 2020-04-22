Sabre Insurance Group (LON:N91) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:N91) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON N91 opened at GBX 152.60 ($2.01) on Wednesday. Sabre Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120.80 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 197.90 ($2.60).

In related news, insider Hendrik du Toit purchased 35,089 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £52,633.50 ($69,236.39). Also, insider Kim Mary McFarland purchased 1,100,000 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £1,826,000 ($2,401,999.47). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,310,610 shares of company stock valued at $215,946,710.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail groups, wealth managers, private banks, and intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Cape Town, South Africa.

