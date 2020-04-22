SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SAGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim cut SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $58.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.32.

Shares of SAGE opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. SAGE Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $193.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average is $84.40.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 9,904.45%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 617.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics will post -11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 12,331 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

