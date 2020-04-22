Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $917.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.37. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen George Dilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 61,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.