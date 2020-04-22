Sequans Communications (SQNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. On average, analysts expect Sequans Communications to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sequans Communications stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $141.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SQNS. ValuEngine raised Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sequans Communications from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sequans Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

