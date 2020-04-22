Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.14. Shake Shack posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to $0.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.44.

SHAK stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 75.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $105.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Shake Shack by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in Shake Shack by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Shake Shack by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

