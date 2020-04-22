Short Interest in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) Decreases By 8.6%

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 2,210,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 618,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE AXE opened at $89.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Anixter International has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $99.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.33.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anixter International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXE. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Anixter International in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Anixter International in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Anixter International in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Anixter International by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Anixter International by 2,201.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

