Short Interest in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Drops By 7.6%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 138,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

NASDAQ IEA opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 0.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

