Short Interest in NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Decreases By 5.7%

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 16,549,900 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 510,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.6 days.

Shares of NXE stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.78.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

