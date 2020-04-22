Short Interest in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Decreases By 10.6%

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the March 15th total of 8,941,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 802,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days. Currently, 15.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Stratasys from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 347.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter worth about $19,189,000. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 36.8% in the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 24.3% in the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 313,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 61,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $910.79 million, a PE ratio of -80.55 and a beta of 1.67. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $30.60.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

